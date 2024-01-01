Woman kicks out stepdaughter's friend after she stays four days, husband gets mad and leaves.

Being a stepparent can be a tricky tightrope, and it's even trickier if you don't always see eye-to-eye with your spouse.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for wanting her stepdaughter's friend to go home after four days. She wrote:

"AITA for wanting my stepdaughter's friend to go home?"

So my (16f) stepdaughter has had her friend over for four days. I wasn’t even consulted about the length of her stay in the first place. I asked my husband on the third day, when is she going home? He said tomorrow maybe I don’t know. So the fourth day comes around and I asked him again. He says I don’t know I will have to ask my daughter.