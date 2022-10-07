Woman loses it and kicks pregnant sister-in-law out of house for eating her dinner.

My husband's sister moved in with us after a major argument about the baby's name [with her husband] (they're expecting and she's 7 months in!). She's known be picky and refuses to eat what what we normally cook.

We only cook her favorite food, which I can't eat (allergies yay!!) Everyday at dinner I have to figure out what to eat since she only eats food that I'm allergic to.

Last night, My husband agreed that he'd cook for her and cook for us together separately. I got home after a long day at work and found out that SIL convinced my husband to only cook the meal she wanted and cancel on the meal we planned to have. I saw them eating together in the kitchen.