Woman kicks SIL out at midnight; calls her dad a 'POS,' says 'never come back' AITA?

My SIL, her husband and her kid (14) are staying with me and my husband for the next week because there's a family funeral and all hotels were booked out for the bluegrass fest and Kane Brown concert. We have a big farm house so it's not big deal but SIL is very opinionated.
My SIL and my husband have different fathers. Her dad died from liver failure 10 years ago and his death date just past by not too long ago. He was a massive alcoholic and due to this, my SIL turns in to a b!¡ch whenever she sees anyone drinking, especially people in her family.
Well, my husband (who isn't a big drinker) went out with friends last night as kind of a last 'hoo-ra' because we will be welcoming our first daughter in to this world in about a month and he just wanted to celebrate his becoming of a dad. I encouraged him to go. I arranged for his Uber back home and he came in around 11pm last night. He was very drunk.
He walked in the door singing 'Let's Stay Together' by Al Green, dancing, spinning me around the living room floor in some very sloppy waltz and laughing the whole time as he was tripping all over himself.
Now, my dad is an alcoholic too. So I get it, but honestly, I was having a f^(%ing blast with my drunk husband. SIL comes in to the room and just starts laying in to my husband about him drinking. Screaming about how he was going to turn out 'just like dad', etc etc. At this point my husband's mood is dead. He's crying.
I lost it. I told her 'how he can he turn out like a POS when that POS isn't HIS father? Get out of my house right now and don't ever come back.' She immediately went quiet and said she couldn't take her daughter out at this time of night and that no hotels had vacancy and my husband 'knew better' than to drink around her and I told her that's not my problem. Leave.
The whole family is pissed at me and my husband right now for both him drinking in front of SIL and me kicking them out at midnight. AITA?
Raindripdrop says:
I hope you let the kid stay...
QueasyReserve2981 OP responded:
I would have let her kid stay. I never said the kid or the husband had to leave (they were both sleeping). She chose to wake them up and drag them out with her.
ifoundmynewnickname replied:
Except for the fact that SIL said she couldnt wake the kid up and you didnt say the kid could stay. You KNEW she thought the kid had to leave as well and you let that go. So you put your niece out on the street in the middle of the night over your SIL being the asshole. That makes you one as well.
CaptainMalForever writes:
ESH. Her for making a huge deal about this with a drunk person. There's no way that anyone is going to have a conversation about this when one person is drunk. And she should know that. You for kicking them out in the middle of the night AND for dismissing her valid concerns about alcohol.
RsHoneyBadger writes:
YTAESH
I think kicking them out was overboard. She was upset and you jumped the gun and kicked her out at midnight. Also if you husband was being loud when they came home of course she's going to make a point out of it. Maybe she could've waited till the morning but still.
KenGriffinsMomSucks says:
NTA. Not even a tiny bit. Hell you're the type of partner that a guy would be lucky to have. You let him go and hang with his buddies to celebrate, you celebrated with him when he came home happy drunk, and you defended him fiercely when he needed it.
It is also obvious he doesn't have a drinking problem, that he just had fun RESPONSIBLY (you got him an uber home), so your SIL needs to get some help with her very obvious mental issues and not equate one night of your husband having fun to what her dad was.
SIL is the true a%$hole here for stressing out a pregnant woman.
witchrist says:
NTA. she needs to see a therapist. her projecting anger onto other people when it’s not warranted is a reflection of her unhealed trauma.
InterabangSmoose says:
SIL was an ah for having the unmitigated gall to try and dictate someone's behavior IN THEIR OWN HOUSE. While they were doing HER a favor...The nerve, the chutzpah, the barefaced cheek of her! I'd kick her out of my life so fast, the resulting tornado would sweep her and all her bullshit flying monkeys away with her...
Elegant_Cake5324 writes:
Agree 100% with this take right here. If you're a guest in my home, you can STFU about what I do and how I conduct myself in it. You know where the damn door is at if you don't like it.