Woman learns her coworker is actually her aunt's secret love child. UPDATED

'I just found out my coworker is my cousin and that my Aunt has a secret affair child.'

Bannanna_La

I (21F) just found out that my coworker Ruby (18F) is actually my cousin and I’m stunned! The world is small.

My Aunt got divorced from my Uncle some years back but I don’t think anyone knows about this at all. I mean I have cousins who don’t even know yet and I don’t think her husband knew either.

When my Aunt was in another state for work and married, she had a whole entire relationship on the side, had a baby and basically left.

What I heard from my friend/coworker and now cousin, she’s seen her sometimes and was around for a little while when she was a kid and haven’t seen her again since she was 5.