Woman learns her coworker is actually her aunt's secret love child. UPDATED

I (21F) just found out that my coworker Ruby (18F) is actually my cousin and I’m stunned! The world is small.
My Aunt got divorced from my Uncle some years back but I don’t think anyone knows about this at all. I mean I have cousins who don’t even know yet and I don’t think her husband knew either.
When my Aunt was in another state for work and married, she had a whole entire relationship on the side, had a baby and basically left.
What I heard from my friend/coworker and now cousin, she’s seen her sometimes and was around for a little while when she was a kid and haven’t seen her again since she was 5.
The only way I found out was looking at her home-screen which was a Christmas picture and I said, 'hey how do you know that woman in the photo?' That’s when she explained. Ruby and her dad actually knew that her mom had another family.
My other cousins and her ex husband don’t know about Ruby though!
I don’t know if I should tell my cousins about this.
it’s not your place to say anything to any family member, you can talk to your aunt about it but that’s it. let her and her secret family be the ones to come forward and share their secret.
Don’t say anything! It’s only going to cause a huge problem.
Why? The aunt is already divorced. She needs to acknowledge her child and her wrongdoings in her marriage.
If you are close to your cousins then I think you should tell them first and ask them how they want to play it.
Ask Ruby what she wants. Because if you tell your family and they want to meet and she doesn't, you've put her in an awkward situation, not if her making.
To those of you who have seen my previous post, I did take your advice and I left it up to Ruby about what she wanted to do and she really did want to meet her sisters. One of my cousins (Ruby’s sister) was having a housewarming party this weekend and I spoke with her before hand about the situation which she was doubtful but agreed to me bringing her.
This all happened yesterday, when I brought her with her my two cousins (her sisters) automatically saw a resemblance to my aunt and themselves as well. Side by side one of my cousins and her look like they could be twins. We were talking about the resemblance and my cousins were mostly just quiet and confused. Ruby showed them the Christmas photo and they believed her.
My cousin holding the housewarming party I will call Lima cried. I talked with her and asked if it was because she was upset with her mom but she said it was because she wish she knew she had another sister and she’s just very sentimental when it comes to family.
My cousins Lima and Lina were very close to Ruby for the rest of the evening and all of our family at her house had some questions. It looks like there wasn’t too much drama until today.
My aunt called my phone over 30 times when I was sleeping after the house party. I haven’t called her back but it sounds like all hell broke loose. When I called my cousin Lima she told her dad (aka ex-uncle) it turns out he did not know about Ruby and called to curse my aunt out.
I am right now anxious to talk to my aunt right now. I am just glad that Lima and Lina got to meet Ruby.
He left his wife for his AP and now he's calling to cuss out his ex wife cuz he had a taste of that bitter medicine?
Cheaters really aren't original are they?
How dare you do to me what I did to you!
' In my heart I never strayed. I made love to her just last night. How could she be having an affair with someone else? '
Was a housewarming party really the location for their family meeting. Like OOP couldn't suggest they do it any other time.