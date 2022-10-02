Someecards Logo
Woman asks if it was wrong to leave her baby shower after MIL commented on her weight.

Amy Goldberg
Oct 2, 2022
Here's an idea: Never comment on someone's weight. It's not that complicated. But sometimes family thinks they're being helpful or playful, and they use that as a guise for making rude comments.

In this post on Reddit, a pregnant woman wanted to know if she overreacted by walking out on her own baby shower after being insulted by her mother-in-law. On the one hand, people put a lot of time and effort into planning this event. On the other hand, she's being insulted and then gaslight by being asked to ignore the insults.

Here's her story...

Before I start I'd like to say that I'm a bit of a big girl. No shame in that, I love myself just the way I am and I have been living by the motto "be you, everybody else's taken" 😅.

