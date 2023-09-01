Woman leaves dinner after FIL claims she's not her husband's 'type,' SIL makes it worse.

You have to teach people how to treat you, which is why sometimes the best thing you can do is remove yourself from a situation where you're being disrespected. However, people who routinely throw the feelings of others under the bus don't like being exposed.
In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for leaving the table after her FIL started being rude. She wrote:
My (26F) husband (29M) and I were invited at my ILs for dinner yesterday. Everything was going great until my MIL brought up my husband’s "player" phase in high school. My MIL was just jokingly being like "Honestly, him in high school, I’d never thought he’d actually settle down with somebody" and my FIL was like "Yeah, even less with someone like you." I asked him what he meant by that.
Both my MIL and husband were then like "Please, no" in a "oh he’s gonna f#$k up" way. My FIL said "Well you weren’t exactly his type in high school, you know?" My husband tried to make him stop after that but my FIL added "Not saying you weren’t pretty enough or anything like that, you just wouldn’t have caught his eyes."
I got up from the table and went to the bathroom. I was not even in there for 5 minutes before my husband knocked and told me we were leaving. Once we were home, my husband received a text from his mom saying that my reaction was childish and disrespectful and that we wouldn’t be invited again until I apologized.
My husband replied that I’d only apologize if my FIL apologized first. He didn’t get an answer but his sister texted me that I needed to apologize ASAP because I was putting my husband’s relationship with his parents at risk over a misunderstanding.
Top-Necessary5003 wrote:
NTA.
There was no misunderstanding. I guess you'll just have to find a way to make it through life without invites from your in-laws.
uTop-Artichoke5020 wrote:
WHAT MISUNDERSTANDING? The only reason your husband's relationship with his parents is in jeopardy is because his father is obnoxious. You owe no one an apology. You didn't even ask to leave, you just removed yourself from the table. Your husband (rightfully) too care of everything with his parents and took you home.
I suppose you could say you are sorry that you were unable to hide how hurtful FIL's offensive, insensitive, insulting remarks were. Personally, I admire your restraint!
NTA!
MojotheCat13 wrote:
Pops put his foot in his mouth past his knee cap, now MIL wants you to apologize for Pops jerk-@$$ statement to make everything nice again.
NTA.
Yellow_Submarine8891 wrote:
NTA. First off, your husband is a keeper. I'm happy that he stood by your side. As for apologizing, why should you apologize when you're the one who was insulted? Your FIL should have kept his mouth shut. Do not apologize for anything. Your FIL should apologize to you since he was the one who decided to be an @$$.
eclectic-up-north wrote:
My 2 cents:
Tell your husband that it is okay he had a slutty phase in school and that he got loads of dates with conventionally attractive women.
Tell him you really appreciate him standing up for you. Tell him that you will not see his father until the father publicly apologizes for physically comparing you to hubby's past lovers. Tell your husband you love him.
OP is NTA and neither is her husband, but her FIL is a giant steaming one.