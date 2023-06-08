Woman lives with sister one month a year, denies request to help with baby in mornings.

Being an aunt or uncle can be the best of both worlds. You don't have the responsibility of being a parent, but you can swoop in for fun kid times and be involved in a young one's life.
For the sibling raising a kid, the presence of an aunt or uncle can be a godsend. Right when they need a nap or a day off, you can take the kids out for fun memories and drop them off before you lose your mind.
However, this only works if you have the capacity to watch them, and your sibling understands your own limits and comfort zone.
She wrote:
AITA for not offering to take the night/early shift while visiting my baby nephew?
My (29f) nephew was born last fall and he is an amazing baby. My sister (33f) and her husband live across the country from me and my parents, a city they selected because they didn’t like cold weather. Naturally, being a 2-hour plane ride or 12-hour drive away our side of the family hasn’t had the chance to visit much.
I’m lucky with flexibility with work and I’ve visited 4 times (at least a week) in the 9 months he’s been around. Her work mentor and her in-laws have visited less often than me, but when they come they volunteer to take the middle of the night shifts or early morning shifts to take care of the baby. My sister always raves about how they offer to do this and are so helpful.
Both of these couples are retired and have a lot of experience with small children. When I visit I have babysat my nephew during the day, and taken on a lot of the play, diaper, meal time, and nap time tasks throughout the day because they are fun to me and I enjoy helping out.
Her MIL visited this last week and my sister said she took the 6am-9am shift every day to let her sleep in and joked that it was going to become “mandatory” for guests. I’m visiting next week. I joked back that I would love to watch my nephew while her and her husband did a date night, and she replied “is that offer in addition to the mornings?”.
I don’t have my own children and I’m not comfortable being responsible for caring for him alone in the middle of the night or in the morning. I love my sister and I want to be helpful. However, I’ve started to feel awkward about these requests/jokes. When I visit I’m usually up around 7am, which is 6am in my time zone, so it’s not like I’m sleeping until noon. I feel like TA, but also, he’s my nephew and not my child.
AITA for not wanting to wake up in the middle of the night or early morning with my nephew as my sister is requesting me to?
TLDR: Some of my sister’s visitors are getting up in the middle of the night or early morning with her baby and she’s mentioned it will be “mandatory” for all guests visiting to me.
StAlvis wrote:
NTA.
Might want to get the number of the local Best Western, tho.
No_Adhesiveness_1918 wrote:
NTA. I have two nieces and love hanging out with them but I have made it clear that if another adult is around they are doing diaper changes. I will make dinner/lunch/breakfast for everyone so they can focus on baby routine but I didn’t make the child.
groovymama98 wrote:
NTA. You aren't obligated to take a shift with your nephew. And you're not a bad person for not wanting to do it. I don't think your sister is entitled. I think she is tired and has baby brain. For most, it gets better.
UrsinePoletry wrote:
Honestly OP you’re NTA for your perspective here and it’s lovely how you speak of your nephew. Many folks wouldn’t make the effort you have or feel so attached. It would probably be a good idea to make sure your sister knows you take these comments as jokes though.
“What a knee-slapper!” or “a supermom AND a comedian, wow!” would kind of toss it back to her and let her know you’re not taking that bait. If your company and affection aren’t enough for them to want you there, that very much sounds like their loss.
ContributionMean1326 wrote:
YTA. Not for avoiding overnights— but for avoiding the early mornings. 6-9am so your sister could sleep in a few times is a small price to pay for staying free at her house, in a comfy warm vacation climate, for 1/9 of the year.
You WAY overstay what would be the typical welcome for most people. Help more, get a hotel, or take your many vacations elsewhere. Doing fun stuff with the baby during the day doesn’t really count as helping.
People are mildly divided on this topic, but it seems most have settled on a nuanced NTA ruling.