Woman lives with sister one month a year, denies request to help with baby in mornings.

Being an aunt or uncle can be the best of both worlds. You don't have the responsibility of being a parent, but you can swoop in for fun kid times and be involved in a young one's life.

For the sibling raising a kid, the presence of an aunt or uncle can be a godsend. Right when they need a nap or a day off, you can take the kids out for fun memories and drop them off before you lose your mind.

However, this only works if you have the capacity to watch them, and your sibling understands your own limits and comfort zone.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she's wrong for drawing a line on how much she can watch her nephew.

She wrote:

AITA for not offering to take the night/early shift while visiting my baby nephew?