Woman livid when BIL tells her son 'he's responsible' after husband dies. AITA?

One wife and mother was heartbroken when her husband passed away. She and her children were devastated and struggling, but she didn't want to make anything harder on them at such a young age. She wanted to preserve what should could of their childhood. Her brother-in-law disagreed and said her son, his nephew needs to step up and honor his father's memory by being the 'man of the house.'

AITA for snapping at my BIL and threatening to never let him see my kids after he told my son to be the “man of the house”?

Few-Rush-5955

My husband, Dan, grew up in a single parent household. His dad died when he was young. His older brother, Martin, was definitely parentified and became the “man of the house.”