Woman livid when BIL tells her son 'he's responsible' after husband dies. AITA?

One wife and mother was heartbroken when her husband passed away. She and her children were devastated and struggling, but she didn't want to make anything harder on them at such a young age. She wanted to preserve what should could of their childhood. Her brother-in-law disagreed and said her son, his nephew needs to step up and honor his father's memory by being the 'man of the house.'
My husband, Dan, grew up in a single parent household. His dad died when he was young. His older brother, Martin, was definitely parentified and became the “man of the house.”
Together, Dan and I have 3 children: Sydney (12F), Gabe (10M) and Charlotte (3F). Unfortunately, Dan passed away 3 months ago. It’s been a terrible struggle trying to balance my grief, my children’s on top of the rest of the responsibilities. I have a great support system, so I have been cognizant to make sure my babies still have a childhood. I always said I wouldn’t do what my MIL did.