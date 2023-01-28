Woman makes parents sleep in separate rooms as revenge; says 'no funny business.'

AITA for forcing my parents to sleep in separate rooms when they visit even if my in-laws are allowed to sleep in one room?

I 29(f) got married last year to my husband (28m). Before that we were dating for 3 years.

When I was finished with high school I went abroad to go to college and after college decided to stay there. Met my husband bought a house after we got married. Now during that time that I was abroad, I would always visit my parents and they would never visit me. The only time they came here was for the weeding.

Also the first time they met my husband and I thought it’s going great. After we settled from the weeding and everything I took him to my home town. The plan was we stay with our parents.