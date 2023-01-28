Woman makes parents sleep in separate rooms as revenge; says 'no funny business.'

I 29(f) got married last year to my husband (28m). Before that we were dating for 3 years.
When I was finished with high school I went abroad to go to college and after college decided to stay there. Met my husband bought a house after we got married. Now during that time that I was abroad, I would always visit my parents and they would never visit me. The only time they came here was for the weeding.
Also the first time they met my husband and I thought it’s going great. After we settled from the weeding and everything I took him to my home town. The plan was we stay with our parents.
When we arrived my dad informed us that we need to sleep in separate rooms because and I quote “I don’t want any funny business” and I argued. My husband eventually calmed me down and said it’s ok.