Woman makes SIL leave son's party for loudly mocking ex husband's stutter. AITA?

She warned her SIL to stop and now her family is angry at her for kicking her out.

One woman writes about throwing a party for her son's 5th birthday. She had since divorced and remarried but had a good relationship with her ex husband, the father of their child. So, she felt very comfortable and that is was more than fitting that be there to celebrate his son. She knew that her ex husband was self-conscious about his stutter and so she made a point of letting her husband's familly know so that he would not be uncomfortable. So, when her sister-in-law started loudly making jokes when his stutter would act up she told her to get out. Now, her family is telling her that she ruined her own son's party.

'AITA for asking my SIL to leave my son birthday party and possibly ruining it by doing so?'

More-Ad7287