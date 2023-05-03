Woman calls her mom 'heartless' after she threw away 4-year-old's drawings for uncle.

Name-calling almost never feels good after the fact.
Even if you mean the harsh words with all your heart, there can be a hangover of sorts that comes with saying something that can't be unsaid, particularly towards someone you love.
But we're all fallible, and the heat of the moment can bring out some intense statements.
She wrote:
AITA for calling my mom a heartless b**ch?
I have a 4-year-old son and I had him at 16. It was a complicated situation. My parents said that the only thing that they’d provide me with is my room and I have to care for the baby myself. It was hard but it worked out in the end. My parents treat my son a lot nicer now too.