Woman parent's demand to move in; she says move into senior housing.

My family is from South Asia but we live in the States. My parents loved my older brother and tolerated me. They expected me to just stay home and take care of them and my brother.

That wasn't for me. I got a partial scholarship to a state school and GTFO. I worked the four years of my undergrad and was fortunate enough to get a full scholarship for my after degree. So I graduated university with only a small debt and two degrees.

I found a career that I really enjoy and a husband who loves me.

My parents paid for my brother's education and he does very well for himself. But he has chosen to have five children. And they all go to private school and have all kinds of extra curricular activities.