Woman's parents get divorced twice; she refuses to attend their 3rd wedding. 'AITA?'

Which is true. I got an inheritance from my grandfathers passing. However, when my fiancé and I moved in together, he made clear he didn’t want me to be paying for most things and he wants to do it 50/50.

So we got a small apartment that he could afford to pay his share of and all of my extra money is in savings/college fund because we want a large family of 5-7 kids and they are… well expensive. So I reminded my mom of that and told her that I also would like to use my money on other things that won’t be worn once and I’ll have to buy a new one every 3-6 years