Woman plans family vacation, in-laws invite themselves, SIL calls to guilt her. UPDATED 3X.

It can be really hard to set boundaries with extended family, especially when they push for a yes even after you've said no.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for not wanting to spend her entire vacation with her husband's family. She wrote:

"AITA for not wanting to spend the entire vacation sun up to sun down with my husband’s family?"

My husband and I were planning a vacation for us and our 2 kids. We’ll be gone for 8 days in the summer. We’ve saved for this trip for years and were super excited. This place is about 3 hours away from my husband’s family. They invited us to spend some days with them. However, from the start, I said I wanted alone time with just the 4 of us. With the kids getting older, we don’t get a lot of time with them.