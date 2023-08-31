Woman plans to enforce 'food rules' her mom gave her growing up during visit. UPDATED.

People who are used to getting away with mistreating others hate nothing more than getting a taste of their own medicine. Which is why is can be so deeply satisfying to give them just that, even if that means you're being petty.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she's wrong for wanting to give her mom a taste of her own behavior around food. She wrote:

"WIBTA if I implemented the same rules regarding food that my mum enforced upon me when growing up?"