Woman pressured to raise cheating ex's child, conceived during their marriage.

After a tragedy, everything gets complicated. But how much do we really owe each other?

When a mother of 3 was confronted by her former mother in law, she said some things that could damage the family forever. So, she came to Reddit to ask:

"AITA (Am I the a-hole) for losing it with my former MIL and saying I don't want to help her granddaughter?"

u/Better-Paint4891 writes:

My ex-husband and his wife/aka the mother of the child died 6 months ago. It was a car crash.

We were divorced for three years prior to that after he cheated on me for about six years with the woman he married after our divorce. Ex and I share three children together. A 17 year old son, 16 year old daughter and 15 year old daughter.

Ex got his second wife pregnant while we were married, which is how the affair got revealed in the first place. I kicked him out and cut ties except for semi-civil co-parenting.