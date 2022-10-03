Woman asks if she's wrong to prioritize nephews over fiancés kids.

In a post on Reddit a woman asked if she's wrong to prioritize her blood relatives over family she's going to marry in to. Here's her story.

"AITA for choosing my nephews over my SO's kids?"

I (28F) bought a house two years ago, its a very spacious place (4bd, 3 baths and a bigass garden) that I've been remodeling and making my own. My fiancé and I have been dating for 4 years, he (32M) has 2 kids from a previous marriage (8M and 6F) that are really good kids.

On top of that, I have 2 nephews (my sister's kids) that I absolutely adore and love with my full heart (5M and 3M).

Now, my fiancé and I have been talking about moving in together for about 1-2 years, but with the purchase and several custody fights he has had with his ex, it has been difficult.