Woman asks if she's wrong to prioritize nephews over fiancés kids.

In a post on Reddit a woman asked if she's wrong to prioritize her blood relatives over family she's going to marry in to. Here's her story.
I (28F) bought a house two years ago, its a very spacious place (4bd, 3 baths and a bigass garden) that I've been remodeling and making my own. My fiancé and I have been dating for 4 years, he (32M) has 2 kids from a previous marriage (8M and 6F) that are really good kids.
On top of that, I have 2 nephews (my sister's kids) that I absolutely adore and love with my full heart (5M and 3M).
Now, my fiancé and I have been talking about moving in together for about 1-2 years, but with the purchase and several custody fights he has had with his ex, it has been difficult.
He and the kids were supposed to be moving at the end of this year or the beginning of the next, but sadly, my sister and her husband passed away 2 months ago and my nephews were left alone.