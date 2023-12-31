Free-flowing wine leads to accidental marriage proposal to BIL at family gathering.

WildflowerWhimWit
Okay, so last night was our big family Christmas dinner, and let me tell you, it turned into something straight out of a sitcom. I might've had a bit too much wine, and things got... interesting.
We're all chatting and laughing, and I end up in this deep convo with my brother-in-law, who's been single for what feels like forever. In a moment of wine-induced 'wisdom,' I start telling him how any girl would be lucky to have him.
I go on and on about how if things were different, and I wasn't married to his brother (my husband, duh), I'd totally marry him. I even did this dramatic pretend proposal thing, right there at the dinner table.
Cue the record scratch moment. The room goes dead silent. You could've heard a pin drop. My husband is staring at me like I've grown a second head, and my brother-in-law is just awkwardly laughing, trying to play it off.
The rest of the evening was this weird mix of awkward chuckles and people trying really hard to change the subject. My husband was surprisingly chill about it later, joking that maybe I should switch to water at family gatherings.
I woke up to find that my tipsy antics are now the hot topic in the family group chat. Note to self: less wine, more water at family events.
drinkcheapbeer
dang this is cringy. your husband's reaction is admirable - can i marry him?
weasel_mullet
He'll be available after she marries his brother, don't worry.
Tig3rDawn
Well this is going to be that thing they tease you about for years to come. Give them the laughing reminder them that you were just trying to tell him that he's a catch, boost his self esteem, and you that clearly have the best last name of husband family , since he knew better than to take it seriously.
You got drunk and forgot the line between close friends and family, it happens to everyone - that's how family gets to know you waaaay too well - you see them over and over again your entire life.
Some people accept that and their family is their best friend, others maintain that distance and don't let their family see the goofy/ ridiculous/loud/sexy person they can be - we all draw that line somewhere.
askingstuffs
I cant imagine my SO telling my brother that if they didn't marry me, they would marry my brother.
Ocean_Spice
Yeah, I hope OP’s husband is actually alright. If my partner said they would marry my sister if it weren’t for me, I would not be okay.
HawterSkhot
"I go on and on about how if things were different, and I wasn't married to his brother (my husband, duh), I'd totally marry him. I even did this dramatic pretend proposal thing, right there at the dinner table."
That had to be real weird for OP's husband...
Chanocraft
Nothing like a good ol' TIFU post to remind me why I don't drink, lol. Honestly though, don't worry about it. You've basically just created the next family favorite story to tell at future gatherings! Have fun being the butt of jokes for the next decade or so :)
JazCanHaz
If I was your husband this would seriously f with my head. His brother is not your spouse and you shouldn’t be going this far to comfort him. I felt embarrassed and awkward reading this.
gigitee
I don't care how mature your husband and BIL are, he will totally be telling his brother "Your wife totally wants to bang me" for the rest of their lives.
EnthusedPhlebotomist
Yeah, wow, wtf dude. Bizarre. I think most people wouldn't be able to really put that aside, I'd make sure he's actually okay about it.