Woman refused to share trust fund with pregnant half-sister. AITA?

Money and family are almost always a very turbulent mix.

One woman took to Reddit to find out if she was in the wrong for not splitting her trust fund with her estranged pregnant half-sister in need.

AITA for not splitting my trust fund with my half-sister even though she is pregnant?

I (F23) have a half-sister, Kylie (21), who is the product of one of my dad's affairs. Her birth resulted in my parents splitting up. Mum remarried two years later, and my dad moved away shortly after the split and wasn't really a part of my life.

I always knew about Kylie but I only met her when I was 16 through my father, and while we saw each other a few times over the next few years, we never developed a relationship.