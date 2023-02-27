Woman refused to share trust fund with pregnant half-sister. AITA?

One woman took to Reddit to find out if she was in the wrong for not splitting her trust fund with her estranged pregnant half-sister in need.
I (F23) have a half-sister, Kylie (21), who is the product of one of my dad's affairs. Her birth resulted in my parents splitting up. Mum remarried two years later, and my dad moved away shortly after the split and wasn't really a part of my life.
I always knew about Kylie but I only met her when I was 16 through my father, and while we saw each other a few times over the next few years, we never developed a relationship.
For most of the past two decades, my father has been a gambling addict. He never had much of a stable income, and definitely not a stable lifestyle. Because of this, my grandparents fulfilled all the financial stipulations in his divorce.