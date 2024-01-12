Woman refuses to 'return' family heirloom to stepdad's family after he passes away.

Should you be forced to return an heirloom if the person who gave it to you passed away?

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for refusing to return to a family heirloom to her grandma. She wrote:

"AITA for refusing to give back a family heirloom to my grandma?"

I 22F was given a beautiful necklace by my stepdad Jake when I graduated college last year. It was from his grandma’s jewelry collection and I wear it every day. Jake proposed to my mom when I was 12 and we were really close. I have only met Jake’s family a couple times over the years as they live very far and initially didn’t approve of my mom. They tolerate my mom and me on holidays and are civil for Jake.