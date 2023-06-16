Woman refuses to go to sibling's baptism; dad says he 'never wants to see her again.'

When a father made a demand of his 19 yo daughter, she knew that she would either have to comply or risk losing his love. She made her choice, and then came to Reddit to ask if she had done the right thing.
roobeeryeah writes:
For context, my parents divorced five years ago. My dad remarried last year because he got his girlfriend (26F) pregnant. I never got along with her, but I was always polite and respectful.
My dad and I did not have much of a relationship after he started dating his gf. He usually just left me home alone to go do things with her like taking her on trips or buying her things. I don’t say this to be bitter, I say this to indicate that I feel he’d chosen her over me instead of trying to include me.
They had their baby about six months ago and I was secretly devastated, but I still didn’t complain.
Still, I didn’t want anything to do with their son and it made me very uncomfortable when they referred to me as the baby’s sister because I already have a younger brother (18) who I am close with that my dad abandoned.
My dad signed his rights away saying “I’m so done with this kid” after my brother said he didn’t like my dad’s gf. My dad hasn’t spoken to my brother in four years and wants no contact. He speaks to me because I never complained.
Last month, my dad told me to go to the baby’s baptism. The text he sent me was, “We scheduled the baptism for when you’d be home from college. You MUST go.”
The night before the baptism I was a wreck. I hated the idea of going on behalf of a baby that I’m not even happy about. The morning of the baptism, I texted my dad that I wasn’t going and grabbed my things from his house because I knew there would be fallout.
I retreated to my mom’s house as nasty texts came through on my phone. My father and his mother said terrible things to me.
He doesn’t think he’s at fault at all and that my mother must have poisoned me against him even though I hadn’t spoken to my mother about this situation.
He told me he never wanted to see me again because I broke my promise of going to the baptism. He stopped responding and it’s been a month since.
With fathers’ day coming up, I’m wondering if I was in the wrong. So am I the AH for not going to the baptism?
I’m not blaming the baby for any of this, but I don’t want a relationship with him either. I have no problem with him, but I don’t want to deal with my dad or his wife at this point. I don’t think the baby will miss me since I’m practically a stranger to him.
NTA, you are 19 and an adult. You do not have to go to anything you do not want to go to. Your dad's wife is only 7 years older than you, YUCK YUCK YUCK. He wants a new family, let him spend Father's Day with them. He is the one that cut off contact. Also go no contact with his mother.
He will be back as soon as he needs a babysitter. Stay strong and do not watch his little love gremlin. Wifey will soon get bored with a man old enough to be her daddy.
NTA. I missed several Father's Days at that age, depending on if my dad and I were or were not talking that year. We eventually built a relationship before he passed, but I don't regret standing up for myself and neither should you. We can't make our father's kind or understanding people.
He sounds like a real piece of sh!t tbh. I wouldn't go just on the basis of not supporting a middle aged man impregnating a freaking 26 year old.
OP replies:
Yeahh I was always uncomfortable with that aspect.
NTA your dad married a woman that’s only seven years older than you because he got her pregnant. Now he’s trying to force you to accept his new family. And you say he abandoned your other brother? Yeah, forget him (I bit my tongue, because it I was about to say something worse).
You’re an adult. He can’t force you to do anything. If he’s willing to cut off contact with his oldest child, he’s a sorry excuse for a father.
Your father is disgusting and your stepmother is a whiny child. Take a deep breath and acknowledge your father is emotionally abusive and simply accept he’s not a good father and your life will be better without him. It’s difficult to go no contact with a parent, but without their toxic behaviour in time you’ll notice your anxiety levels are lower and life seems easier.