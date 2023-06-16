Woman refuses to go to sibling's baptism; dad says he 'never wants to see her again.'

A parent's love should be unconditional, but that often isn't the case.

When a father made a demand of his 19 yo daughter, she knew that she would either have to comply or risk losing his love. She made her choice, and then came to Reddit to ask if she had done the right thing.

'AITA (Am I the a-hole) for blowing off my dad’s baby’s baptism?'

roobeeryeah writes:

For context, my parents divorced five years ago. My dad remarried last year because he got his girlfriend (26F) pregnant. I never got along with her, but I was always polite and respectful.