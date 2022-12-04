Woman refuses to be aunt to kids sister had with her ex; her parents are furious.

7 years ago I was married and expecting a baby when things went horribly wrong. Around 10 weeks into my pregnancy I suffered a miscarriage and then I returned home to find my husband in bed with my sister. The two of them tried to apologize and convince me that we could all get over it.
But I wanted nothing to do with either of them, and even less so when I found out she had gotten pregnant. My divorce was finalized quickly because I wanted nothing from him other than the divorce and was willing to leave the marriage with nothing but the clothes on my back.
Pretty early I realized my parents were hoping I would want to still be part of the baby's life but I wanted nothing to do with the baby my sister conceived while sleeping with my husband (now ex) as I lay in hospital losing my own pregnancy. I refused any and all contact with my sister and ex. They married and had two more children after the one she conceived during my marriage to him.