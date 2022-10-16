Woman refuses to be guardian to half-sister dad had with mistress; called 'monster.'

My mom passed away a few years ago, during that time, we discovered that my dad had been cheating on her with a girl my age. His whole family disowned him and cut contact with him except for me.

I (26F) guess that at that time, I wasn't ready to let go of both my parents at the same time, but over these last 5 years, I've been able to gradually let go to the point I only see him (them) twice or thrice a month–it's like I have no family left.

Don't get me wrong, I also blame the girl for what happened, but the responsibility toward my mom and me was my dad's, not her.