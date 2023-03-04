Woman refuses to care for daughter of her boyfriend's terminally ill ex. Updated.

WIBTA for refusing to babysit my Bf's daughter while her mother gets chemotherapy?

FineLobster6036

Sorry for my English, I hope the whole thing is going to be somewhat understandable. I'm also very angry atm, so forgive any mistakes. My BF (male, mid-thirties) has a daughter G (10) with his ex-wife, T. The ex-wife is fighting a very aggressive form of brain cancer.

Now, a bit of back-story. T and I never did get on well. I met my BF while he was in the proceedings of their divorce, and I think she's always thought we had an affair long before then.

She hates me a lot, and so does G. I've been called a home-wrecker, a slut and other nice things ever since I first met them.