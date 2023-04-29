Woman refuses to eat nephew's smash cake, calls it 'gross'; gets angry call from sister.

'AITA for refusing to eat a 'smash cake'?'

Yesterday was my nephew's 1st birthday, and my sister and BIL had a little get together at their house. When it was time for cake, they brought out my nephew's 'smash cake'—exactly what it sounds, a cake for the baby to smash up and get icing all over themselves for cute pictures or whatever.

I kind of imagined that it would be the size of a big cupcake, but they brought out a regular-sized round birthday cake. I just kind of figured they splurged and still expected the cake to just be for him to play around with.

BUT. After my nephew had gone at this cake with his bare hands, and stuck his whole face in it, my sister started scooping up the mangled remains and distributing servings to everyone (just a handful of family members.) And everyone else was actually eating it!