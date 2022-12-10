Woman refuses to give money for stepsister's medical care, is called 'evil' and 'sick.'

"AITA for refusing to give my father and his wife money that my father saved for me before he met her?"

My father married his wife when I was 12, four years after my mom died from cancer. My father's wife had a 3 year old daughter who, a year into their marriage, was diagnosed with a form of cancer that is tricky to treat. She underwent chemo and radiation, but the treatment did not work.

They were told about this alternative treatment that was not offered in any local hospital and it would require staying someplace else for at least three months with her. The treatment itself was also expensive. My father was never wealthy, neither was his wife and her daughter's father and his family were not in her life.