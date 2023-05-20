She refuses to give stepsister a single piece of deceased mom's art. Is she wrong?

Here's her story...

My parents got married straight out of high school, had me (25f) right away and then split up when I was 3. But they stayed close friends til the day my mother died. My dad remarried Ana when I was 7, she had a daughter Eve (22f). Then they had our brother Jake (16M) together.

Jake was really sick when he was a toddler so our parents spent a lot of time at the hospital with him and I spent a lot of time at my moms house. Eve’s dad worked weird hours so my mom was more than happy to take Eve too most of the time. She loved hanging out with kids.