Woman refuses to let husband's father move in after his mother dies. AITA?

AITA For refusing to let my husband move his father into our home

u/plznothereaita

My husband's (40M) mom passed away late last year. It was very hard on him and his father. The holidays were rough. My husband is still struggling and I've been doing my best to be kind, supportive, and understanding.

But he's been less attentive with our 3 kids (14F, 12M, & 9M) and I'm pretty sure he's struggling at work too but he won't admit it. He started therapy about a month ago and is going once a week.

A couple weeks ago he brought up to me that he wants to move his dad (75M) into our house. He said that his dad is struggling too and that being in the house he shared with his wife the past 50-years isn't doing him any good.