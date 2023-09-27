Woman refuses to watch sister's kids after partner had stroke because of vacation.

Saying no doesn't always feel good, especially when you're saying no to a loved one in need. Simply put, there are times when "no" is the only answer you can honestly give.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for refusing to take in her sister's kids because of vacation. She wrote:

"AITA for refusing to take in my sister's kids after her partner had a stroke so that I can go on my planned vacation?"

My sister (30F) called me (26F) yesterday morning to tell me that her partner (45M) had been rushed to the hospital. She was in hysterics and I stayed on the phone with her until she was able to make it to the hospital. She works and her partner stays home with the kids (I do believe he's on some sort of disability/unemployment benefit though). Together they have three kids who are 7, 5, and 2.