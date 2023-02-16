Woman rehomes deceased brother's parrot with uncle, mom tells her 'you made a mistake.'

Honoring the wishes of a deceased loved one can look a lot of different ways.

Sometimes, the best way to carry on their wishes is to acknowledge your limits and differences from them, and act accordingly.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for giving away her brother's parrot he left to her.

She wrote:

AITA for giving away my brother's parrot?

My brother Don has an African Grey Parrot. He fell in love with our uncle's parrot when we were young. He always wanted one and when he got a job where he could take care of one he got it.

Don was neurodivergent. He had trouble connecting with people. But he loved that bird. And it seemed to return the affection. Don didn't like to travel. Or leave his home.