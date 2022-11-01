Someecards Logo
Woman returns husband's birthday gift to pay daughter money he 'owes' her.

Amy Goldberg
Nov 1, 2022 | 8:26 PM
My daughter (16) has a thing for baking. She bakes cakes and some sweets. She makes money by selling her work to relatives, friends and supposedly us!

My husband's (her stepdad's) 45th birthday took place a few days ago. He asked my daughter to bake him the birthday cake and she agreed. I told him about paying her, to which he responded "pfff pay her? Get outta here, I'm her dad!"

I insisted he pay, saying she's "a yes" person, and a people's pleaser, so she won't outright demand the money from him. He said he'd pay, but days went by and he didn't pay her a cent.

I decided to go ahead and sell the wrist watch I bought him as his birthday present, and pay her with that money. He found out and went off on me. I told him he had had enough time to pay her, and he should have paid her even before he recieved the cake.

