Woman returns husband's birthday gift to pay daughter money he 'owes' her.

My daughter (16) has a thing for baking. She bakes cakes and some sweets. She makes money by selling her work to relatives, friends and supposedly us!

My husband's (her stepdad's) 45th birthday took place a few days ago. He asked my daughter to bake him the birthday cake and she agreed. I told him about paying her, to which he responded "pfff pay her? Get outta here, I'm her dad!"

I insisted he pay, saying she's "a yes" person, and a people's pleaser, so she won't outright demand the money from him. He said he'd pay, but days went by and he didn't pay her a cent.