Woman asks if she was wrong to steal attention from funeral because she saw 'ghosts'.

There is never a good time to experience a death in the family. Funerals are stressful, sad ordeals, but saying goodbye can help with grief. Funerals can also be spooky as hell. Funeral homes and graveyards aren't the most fun places to hang out. What would you do if your state of mind brought on hallucinations of 'ghosts?'
AITA for stealing all the attention at a funeral
First off, a little background- I suffer from psychosis and agoraphobia. The psychosis manifests with auditory and visual hallucinations, including ghosts. There are tons more symptoms, but those are the relevant ones. A few days ago, it was my husband’s granddad’s funeral.
He was a lovely old guy, and I miss him dearly. I love my in-laws like blood and attended the funeral. I struggled so much being out with the hallucinations and never leaving the house, but I forced myself to go to this to support my husband, who wanted me there. As we were driving in the limo behind the hearse, I saw ‘ghosts’ everywhere, beside graves, screaming, crying.