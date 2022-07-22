Woman asks if she was wrong to steal attention from funeral because she saw 'ghosts'.

There is never a good time to experience a death in the family. Funerals are stressful, sad ordeals, but saying goodbye can help with grief. Funerals can also be spooky as hell. Funeral homes and graveyards aren't the most fun places to hang out. What would you do if your state of mind brought on hallucinations of 'ghosts?'

On a popular Reddit thread in the Am I The A**hole Subreddit, a woman asks if she was wrong for taking attention away from a funeral because she saw ghosts.

AITA for stealing all the attention at a funeral

OP's family has experienced loss.

First off, a little background- I suffer from psychosis and agoraphobia. The psychosis manifests with auditory and visual hallucinations, including ghosts. There are tons more symptoms, but those are the relevant ones. A few days ago, it was my husband’s granddad’s funeral.

That is straight-up horrifying.