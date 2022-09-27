Woman asks if she was wrong to ruin sister's birthday by calling stepdad 'hypocrite.'

In a post on Reddit a woman asked if she was wrong to call out her stepdad during her sister's birthday dinner. It didn't go well. Here's her story...

"AITA for calling out my stepdad for being a hypocrite at my sister’s birthday dinner?"

I (22f) am my mom's (39) oldest child. She met my step dad when she was 19 and he was 27. They were married a year later and went on to have my siblings N( 18m), A (17f), and T (15f). It’s not a secret that I don’t like my step dad.

My mom was a vulnerable teenager when she met him and he was a grown man. He made her quit school and become a housewife, all while isolating her from her family. I left at 18 because I couldn’t stand seeing him with her.