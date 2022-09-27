Woman asks if she was wrong to ruin sister's birthday by calling stepdad 'hypocrite.'

"AITA for calling out my stepdad for being a hypocrite at my sister’s birthday dinner?"
I (22f) am my mom's (39) oldest child. She met my step dad when she was 19 and he was 27. They were married a year later and went on to have my siblings N( 18m), A (17f), and T (15f). It’s not a secret that I don’t like my step dad.
My mom was a vulnerable teenager when she met him and he was a grown man. He made her quit school and become a housewife, all while isolating her from her family. I left at 18 because I couldn’t stand seeing him with her.
I hate how he talks to her, and how he’s treated her their entire relationship. I visit when he’s working so I don’t have to see him but still get to see my family, so the dislike I have for him is obvious.