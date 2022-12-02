Woman ruins Thanksgiving by airing family's dirty laundry; says 'they kinda started it.'

I’m 29F. The players are my mom, step-dad, and four step-siblings (35M, 37M, 40F, 42M) and their families. I’m the black sheep in that I’m the only one not married with kids, but that’s by my preference. I love living alone, I don’t want kids, and having a partner just isn’t that important to me.

My family has been asking me when I’m going to get a boyfriend and settle down since I was 19 and the answer has always been “ew, never”. I was going to skip Thanksgiving, but my mom insisted that she wanted everyone home this year if possible so I went. It was the usual drill, but youngest step-brother and his wife are having another kid so that was the big announcement.