Woman says 'that's disgusting' when in-laws ask to sleep in her bed. AITA? UPDATE

'AITA for not allowing my husband’s family to sleep in our bedroom for the weekend so that they don’t have to get a hotel?'

floatingonforever

My(29f) husband (31m) and I are hosting Mother's Day weekend at our place with his family. We live 2 hours away from my in laws. We only have one guest room that his sister and her family are staying in and my father in law got a nearby hotel. His brother has two small kids (6yo and 3yo).

Anyway, my husband texted me while I was at work saying he offered our bedroom for his brother and his wife and his two kids to stay in for the weekend.

I got upset with him, saying he should have asked me first and that I don’t want to spend our Mother's Day weekend sleeping on the couch in our own home. So I asked my husband to retract his offer.