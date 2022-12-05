Woman says SIL she can never see kids again after prank; MIL says 'cut her some slack.'

I am deathly afraid of cats. There wasn’t ever an “incident”. They just terrify me. My husband loves cats and had one of his own during his childhood. He knows how afraid I am of them though and will “protect” me every time we visit someone that has a cat.
He understands my fear and decided pretty early on that he prefers me to having a cat. His sister can not comprehend this. She’s always talking about how unfair and selfish I’m being and that her brother deserves to have a cat. I just ignore her.
One thing she’s started to do is tell my kids how great cats are and how they’re missing out and should beg me to get them one. My kids are very young and easily influenced and have been asking me for a cat for weeks now. I almost gave in and visited my sister in law to try and pet her cat but I freaked out and had a panic attack the second it looked at me.