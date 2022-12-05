Woman says SIL she can never see kids again after prank; MIL says 'cut her some slack.'

"AITA for how I responded to my SIL’s prank?"

I am deathly afraid of cats. There wasn’t ever an “incident”. They just terrify me. My husband loves cats and had one of his own during his childhood. He knows how afraid I am of them though and will “protect” me every time we visit someone that has a cat.

He understands my fear and decided pretty early on that he prefers me to having a cat. His sister can not comprehend this. She’s always talking about how unfair and selfish I’m being and that her brother deserves to have a cat. I just ignore her.