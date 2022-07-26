Woman asks if she's wrong for pranking snooping SIL with a cardboard cutout of The Rock.

Reddit user u/Electric-Cookie-17 has long suspected her sister-in-law was snooping around in her bedroom during her visits, so she finally came up with a plan to bust her nosy relative once and for all, with the help of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.
She writes:
My (32f) SIL(43f) is super nosey. It's come up before, but she's one of those people that will just deny something to the death, no matter how much proof you have, and then get angry at you for not believing her.
At my house, the guest bathroom is partially shared with the master bedroom. (The toilet and sink are separate for guests, and then through a door, you can get to the shower, our closets, and another sink, then through an additional door is the bedroom ... if that makes any sense). Basically, you can get into our bedroom through the bathroom without going through the main door.