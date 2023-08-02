Woman shuts down married cousin demanding big room during visit. 'It's my room.'

Hell hath no fury like an entitled family member who doesn't get what they want. Entitled people, by their very definition are bound to throw some fits here and there. But they have extra ammunition when they can pull out cards of 'blood' and family obligation in order to get what they want.
Standing up to these kinds of people, no matter how petty the situation, can quickly get explosive.
She wrote:
AITA for not giving up my room to a couple so they have more space?
I (30sF) am visiting my parents in my childhood home. My old bedroom is kept as my room and has a super king bed in it. At the moment, it’s just me and my toddler sharing the room. My cousin (23F), her husband, and their kid (10 months), who are relatively close to my parents, decided to stay at our house because my dad is not feeling well.
Apparently, it makes a difference so I’m clarifying that when I say “our” it’s because I am also a legal owner of the property. My name is on the title. Cousin and her husband are in a guest room with a double bed. Their baby is sleeping in my baby’s cot which they asked for hence why my child is sleeping in my bed with me.
They live in the same city but my dad has been in and out of the hospital for a few days so I guess they wanted to be present. Today my cousin came up to me and demanded that I switch to the guest room that she’s using, and give her family MY room. I said no, because it’s my room.
She started complaining that the bed in my room is too much space for one adult and a baby and that they deserve the bigger bed because they’re two adults. I said no, this is my room, you’re guests so you’re in the guest room and I’m not giving up my bedroom. She screamed at me so loudly calling that it woke up both our kids from their naps!
I still refused but she’s got her mum blowing up my phone and even her husband is trying to guilt me with their baby. My mum is furious that this is making the house tense when dad is sick. AITA?
Dependent_Lobster_18 wrote:
NTA. If the bed is too small they can go home where they have a whole house worth of space.
ItIsNotAManual1984 wrote:
NTA. Your cousin has some nerves demanding that you give up the room. I can understand asking as a favor. As is I am pretty sure there is a nice hotel near by for them to stay in.
Runns_withScissors wrote:
NTA. Guests stay in whatever room the hosts put them in. In this case, if they don’t like the room, they can go back to their own home in the same city. What is WRONG with people, husband and mum included, to act like this when your father is sick? HE is the priority, and your mum needs her sleep too!
Aggressive-Mind-2085 wrote:
NTA.
'But she’s got her mum blowing up my phone and even her husband is trying to guilt me with their baby.'
Block her number...and tell them they can leave and stay at a hotel if they don't like their room.
'My mum is furious that this is making the house tense when dad is sick.' Just hot air. Obviously not really furious, or she would ask them to leave.
elsie78 wrote:
NTA. If she doesn't like the guest room, they can GO HOME, especially since they live in the same town. I find it odd they are staying there in the first place. What's their angle? Or do they help out routinely, and you live out of town?
OP is NTA, but her cousin is a giant one whose actions frankly don't make any sense when she has a house in the same city.