Woman shuts down married cousin demanding big room during visit. 'It's my room.'

Hell hath no fury like an entitled family member who doesn't get what they want. Entitled people, by their very definition are bound to throw some fits here and there. But they have extra ammunition when they can pull out cards of 'blood' and family obligation in order to get what they want.

Standing up to these kinds of people, no matter how petty the situation, can quickly get explosive.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she's wrong for refusing to give up her room to her cousin and her husband.

She wrote:

AITA for not giving up my room to a couple so they have more space?