Woman shuts down mom's call asking to help with sick stepdad, 'you failed as a mom.'

Parenting is one of the hardest things someone can do, which means it's supremely easy to mess up. No one is going to be a perfect parent, and almost every parent has "messed up" their kids in some way.

However, there's a massive difference between making unavoidable human mistakes, and upholding a pattern of ignoring and overriding your kid's feelings and needs. Deeply selfish parents will put their kids through hell, and then turn around and expect to be treated with forgiveness later in life without truly doing the work to make amends.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for throwing the past in her mom's face when asked for help.

She wrote:

AITA for refusing to help my mom now that her husband is sick and throwing the past in her face when she pleaded with me?