Woman tells sister's cheating BF to commit or 'let her go,' sister finds out, gets angry.

Other people's relationships are minefields, and the line between minding your own business and warning a loved one about red flags you see can be a moving goalpost.
Some people feel deeply hurt if their family and friends aren't fully honest about what they see going down in their relationship. While others prefer everyone keep it zipped while they wade through the waters on their own. Perhaps the most confusing are the people who flip flop between these two poles.
She wrote:
AITA for “ruining my sister’s family?'
My (20F) sister (28F) I’ll call her Vicky, and her now ex (29M) I’ll call him Joe were together for 9 years and they have 2 children together. Last year, Vicky found out Joe had been cheating on her with a coworker. When Vicky discovered Joe was cheating, she was 8 months pregnant, and she took herself and her daughter halfway across the country to stay with our parents.
A few months after this, Joe moved out to the same state and got his own place in an effort to try and keep the family together. My parents were very supportive of them trying to work things out for the sake of the children. Things seemed to be going well, Vicky and the kids would go stay with Joe on his days off.
When I was asked for advice from Vicky, I would always advise her with caution because I have/had no trust or respect for Joe after what he did. This was always met with anger from my sister and I eventually gave up trying to reason with her.
About two months ago, my boyfriend (25M) and I also moved to the state my family resides in as I’m currently 6 months pregnant with my first child and wanted to be closer to my family. A week ago, my boyfriend and I went out to dinner and we saw Joe with another woman.
I took photos and sent them to Vicky, telling her that I do not know what the context is, it definitely looks like a date. When Vicky confronted Joe, he was honest and told her she was a girl he’d met and taken interest in and that it was a date. Vicky was hurt and begged him to still continue trying to work things out with her, to which he agreed and supposedly cut off communication with the girl.
Now where I may the AH, a couple days after this Joe called me to apologize for what I saw and the position he put me in, and also asked me what I thought he should do. He was on speaker, and my boyfriend and I both had a conversation with him where we pretty much advised him that if he didn’t truly want to be in a relationship with Vicky then he needed to let her go.
Joe said his reasoning for trying was for the kids’ sake, and we told him that watching their parents go through this back and forth is going to hurt them more than help them in the end. That same night, Joe called Vicky and told her he didn’t want to hurt her anymore and that he was not going to try for a relationship with her, only his kids.
I’m sure he told Vicky about our conversation, because she has been blowing up my phone telling me that I ruined her chance at happiness, that I destroyed her family, and that I should’ve kept my opinions to myself. My mother has also been sending me messages telling me that I’m a “homewrecker” and that I should’ve just let them work things out instead of ruining two innocent kids’ lives and family. AITA?
People on Reddit jumped on with all of the thoughts.
Nelsie020 wrote:
NTA. He sought out your advice and you gave him a reasonable answer, and the right one imo. You didn’t randomly call him up and tell him to leave your sister alone, you told him to not continue f%&#ing with whatever stability she and the kids are trying to maintain if he didn’t really love her.
Your sister is in pain, but hopefully, she will come around and realize you are not in any way the reason her family is not together. Your parents are wild for their reaction, but maybe it’s just boomer-era ‘stay together for the kids’ stuff. Either way, this is on Joe and not you. Give it time.
And OP responded to their take:
I haven’t understood my mother’s position this entire time. She’s been extremely supportive of them working things out regardless of the cheating and his overall push-and-pull attitude with my sister since everything blew up. She’s kinda always been borderline sexist (imo) when it comes to men my sister and I have dated.
Any disagreement I've had with my current boyfriend or any ex-boyfriends she’s always taken the guy’s side, even when he’s been dead wrong and she’s been the same with my sister. I’ve never understood why she’s like this, but yea I guess it could simply boil down to her generation and the time she grew up in.
TrixAre4Adults2 wrote:
NTA. Vicky wants to be with a man that cheated on her, is interested in other people, and has admitted that he doesn’t want to be with her? That’s incredibly unhealthy for everyone involved. You absolutely did the right thing, as did he-this time.
bennybenbens22 wrote:
NTA. You also can’t rule out the possibility that Joe had an inkling of what advice you’d give and wanted “permission” to end things with Vicky. He’s probably felt pressured by your parents and Vicky to make it work when he doesn’t really want to, so you probably gave him the out he was looking for.
naranghim wrote:
NTA. I have a college roommate whose parents were like your sister and BIL. They weren't happy together but stayed married for their kids' sake. When my roommate went to college her parents asked her and her sister if they were alright with them divorcing.
My roommate and her sister had almost the exact same response, 'It's about damn time. We knew you were unhappy and felt you should have divorced a long time ago. We felt like it was our fault you stayed together and unhappy for so long.' The kids will know their parents are unhappy and may blame themselves. Your sister and BIL shouldn't put that type of burden on their kids.
Clearly OP is NTA, but it seems likely Joe knew she'd take the fall and this was his chance to bolt.