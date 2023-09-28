Woman tells sister she needs to convert nursery into office after baby passes away.

Supporting a loved one through hard times can be a deeply bonding experience. So much of the time, we want to be able to show someone how much we care, and these times of need can provide the context to show that love. However, navigating boundaries and advocating for your needs can feel extra difficult when you're dealing with a loved one who is fragile.
In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she's wrong for wanting her office space back after her sister's baby didn't make it. She wrote:
My sister is living with me at the moment. Her husband cheated on her and kicked her out. They are in the middle of a very messy divorce and she was pregnant when that went down. We made a nursery out of my office for her. She gave birth about three months ago and the baby didn’t make it.
The problem is that I need my office back and since the nursery isn’t being used I asked to covert it back about a month ago. It didn’t go well so we kept it there. She isn’t going back to work now since she quit. This makes the problem of the office even worse, before I could work on the kitchen table but I can not concentrate at all since she is always bothering me when working. It’s affecting my job.
She would have been back to work by now if she didn’t quit and the baby would have been watched by mom at this time. I asked again to get my office back it didn’t go well, she got in an argument and she thinks I am a horrible person. So WIBTA. I need an office back and it is my home?
champagneformyrealfr wrote:
NAH. if it was her house, that would be different. but she's a guest in your house and you kindly converted it for her for a reason that is no longer needed. what happened is tragic and I feel bad for your sister, but the room wasn't hers to begin with.
AndSoItGoes24 wrote:
She's quit her job and doesn't seem to be contributing, which is an issue for another time, I guess. But if I were you, I'd change it back and not ask her. You don't need her permission.
You did announce you needed to maximize the space a month ago, so NTA. I'm sorry for your sister's woes. Truly. But, you aren't being unkind in taking her in and supporting her while she is at this low point. Your sister isn't TA, either. Her life seems sad and chaotic. I'm sorry for her. You just can't accommodate her.
MaybeAWalrus wrote:
NAH. This is your house, and this is your space, and it's unused. You are right to retake it. But I don't blame your sister for being upset. Losing a baby must be horrible, and seeing the room being repurposed probably really makes the reality even more tangible for her.
MabsMessenger had a crucial question:
More Info:
Can your sister stay with your mother instead? If not, can your mother keep your sister occupied during your working hours? Since your mother was going to watch the baby, I assume she has the time to do this. I feel that you're NTA.
Even given your sister's heartbreaking situation, it's completely unreasonable for her to expect you to set aside an entire room in your house as a shrine. If she needs some type of shrine, try setting one up in a corner of your sister's bedroom or the shared living space.
And OP had an answer:
No, mom and her don’t get along well. They could come together for the baby but they have beef. My mom told her, her husband was cheating and she didn’t believe her. Huge argument and when the truth came she blamed mom for putting the idea in his head. I know for a fact my mom is refraining from saying I told you so. Forcing them together would not be good.
NGDGUnpunished wrote:
NTA. This is terribly sad, but you need a place to work. Let her know you'll be converting the space back to an office by X date, that you know this is hard for her, and ask whether there are small items from the space she'd like for keepsakes before you empty it.
If there is furniture, she likely won't agree to sell it, but she might be okay with donating it to someone in need. Basically, take the choice away from her, so it's not her feeling like she's being disloyal to the memory of her baby. You'll be the bad guy, but over time, hopefully, she'll understand.
OP is NTA here, but neither is her sister, it's just a painful situation all around.