Woman's sister tells her to 'manifest' love, she snaps 'you should manifest a job.'

People love dishing it out, but very few love taking it. Particularly, family members who are used to digging the knife in without getting cut themselves.

"AITA for 'weaponizing' my sister's 'poverty' during a family dinner?"

Some quick background: I've always been ambitious and started a bakery pretty young. I was able to do it through a family loan (which I'm grateful for) and a lot of grit and insane hours. The dedication led me to miss out on a lot of things, and while I'm incredibly proud to have built something that's turned into a super popular spot in my neighborhood, I've definitely missed out on a few things.