Woman skips bro's bday party because 'she can't leave dog home'; gets called 'selfish.'

'WIBTA for not attending my brother‘s birthday party because I can‘t bring my dog?'

I (28F) have a three year old German Shepherd (Lou) who is the sweetest dog I‘ve ever met. She’s very cuddly and loving once she‘s gotten used to you. However, she was abused as a puppy and has separation anxiety.

(EDIT: we’ve been working with a professional trainer and she’s been making improvements) but currently, leaving her home alone for more than an hour simple isn‘t possible (EDIT: and my brother lives 45 minutes away). It‘s hard to gain her trust, so getting someone to watch her on short notice is nearly impossible.