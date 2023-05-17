Woman skips bro's bday party because 'she can't leave dog home'; gets called 'selfish.'

I (28F) have a three year old German Shepherd (Lou) who is the sweetest dog I‘ve ever met. She’s very cuddly and loving once she‘s gotten used to you. However, she was abused as a puppy and has separation anxiety.
(EDIT: we’ve been working with a professional trainer and she’s been making improvements) but currently, leaving her home alone for more than an hour simple isn‘t possible (EDIT: and my brother lives 45 minutes away). It‘s hard to gain her trust, so getting someone to watch her on short notice is nearly impossible.
The last time I visited my brother (39M), his wife (42F) stepped on Lou‘s tale and quite obviously, it hurt. She didn‘t bite or even try do do so, but she barked quite loudly before running to hide behind me.