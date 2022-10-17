Woman threatens to skip family vacation if she has to share room with nieces.

I (F23) have been planning a family vacation with my older brother (M30) and his wife, my two nieces (F4 and F2) and my parents. Everyone is paying for their own tickets.
The vacation is booked for February. We hadn't discussed room arrangements before, but I knew the room we'd be staying in would have three bedrooms.
So we discussed room arrangements yesterday, and my brother and parents just kind of assumed that I wouldn't mind sharing a room with my nieces, whilst my brother and his wife and my parents get their own rooms.
I said I didn't want to share a room with them, and said that they should be sleeping in my brother and SIL's room since they're their parents. My parents called me dramatic and said that it's not a big deal, and said that my nieces won't give me any trouble. I told them I don't care. They said I'm being a bad aunt and told me to grow up.