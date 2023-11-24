Woman snaps at aunt judging her for not being married, 'you and my uncle didn't last.'

Nosy judgmental people do not like getting a taste of their own medicine, under any circumstances.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for serving judgment right back to her aunt. She wrote:

"AITA for bringing up my aunt's ex-husband after she kept pushing me to get married?"

My (32F) aunt (55F) is one of those nosy ladies you'd think only exists in rom-coms. When I was a teen she asked me when I’d get a boyfriend, when I was in a steady relationship she asked me when I was getting married, and the marriage inquisition became even more invasive after my younger sister (28F) got married this month – which probably gave my aunt probable cause to label me as the family's “spinster.”