Woman snaps after BIL's kids trash house, kicks them out, they say 'you made us homeless.'

There's nothing quite like the circus of extended family. Love them or hate them, they're likely to be in your life on some level, so figuring out what boundaries you need in place and how to navigate conflicts is the best way to guarantee smooth sailing down the way.

Of course, like most relationship management, this is far easier said than done. Particularly, when people are living through times of emergency.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for kicking out her brother-in-law and his family, making them homeless, after they trashed the house.

She wrote:

AITA for kicking my BIL's entire family out, which made them homeless, after they slowly destroyed my home?