Woman snaps on cousin who claims she's 'jealous' of her, 'I don't wanna have rude kids.'

Hell hath no fury quite like drama between extended family.

When the tension comes to a boil, sometimes all that's left is a screaming match and some deeply unsavory words. And when the brutally honest feelings come pouring out, it can get real ugly, real quick.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for snapping on her cousin and getting them kicked out of a restaurant.

She wrote:

AITA for “embarrassing” my cousin and getting us kicked out of a restaurant?

I F(25) don’t have kids yet. I never really wanted them growing up but I figure I’ll eventually have kids in the future once I get my life together. My cousin Sarah (29) has two badly behaved kids from a previous relationship and a newborn baby with her boyfriend MJ (40).