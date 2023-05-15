Someecards Logo
Woman snaps on cousin who claims she's 'jealous' of her, 'I don't wanna have rude kids.'

Bronwyn Isaac
May 15, 2023 | 6:19 PM
Hell hath no fury quite like drama between extended family.

When the tension comes to a boil, sometimes all that's left is a screaming match and some deeply unsavory words. And when the brutally honest feelings come pouring out, it can get real ugly, real quick.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for snapping on her cousin and getting them kicked out of a restaurant.

She wrote:

AITA for “embarrassing” my cousin and getting us kicked out of a restaurant?

I F(25) don’t have kids yet. I never really wanted them growing up but I figure I’ll eventually have kids in the future once I get my life together. My cousin Sarah (29) has two badly behaved kids from a previous relationship and a newborn baby with her boyfriend MJ (40).

Last night my mother, sister, Sarah and I went to a sushi restaurant - and this was my first time having sushi. After we ordered, I had a hard time using the chopsticks. My cousin started obnoxiously laughing. The waiter came over and asked me if I wanted “training wheels” which is a little plastic item that attaches to the chopsticks and helps you hold them in place.

