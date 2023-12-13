Woman snaps after grandma 'takes over' her bed, tells husband 'she's not welcome here.'

Ideally, you'd want to host the in-laws for some quality time, but we don't live in an ideal world.
In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for telling her husband she wants his grandma out of her house. She wrote:
Throwaway bc husband has my main. Grannie is in her late 60s. Husband and I are 30. She usually lives in India but she’s on holiday staying at our house right now. My MIL (grannie’s daughter) is also staying with us. The original intention was that grannie will be here for around a month and then fly with MIL to MIL’s home.
Ever since grannie arrived at the weekend she’s been criticising me and MIL. Everything we do seems to be wrong or something she can do better. From the first day she’s been complaining about the guest room she’s in. Everything from the fact that it’s technically our toddler’s room to the fact that the sun doesn’t rise on that side of the house to the type of hand soap in the en suite.
She went to my MIL and told her that husband and I should give up our room to grannie. MIL told her no. So she went to my husband. Husband said it’s our room and we prepared the guest room for you. She’s still not happy. Tonight when I came up to bed I found her under the covers in my bed! Like Goldilocks! I told her she needed to move and she wouldn’t.
We went back and forth, my MIL came and yelled at her for being unreasonable and then eventually I called husband who physically, but gently, steered her out of the room. I told Husband I’m not happy with her staying in our house, and she needs to go. He thinks that would be an AH thing to do because she’s an elder and we shouldn’t embarrass her.
DryContract8916 wrote:
NTA. This is just weird. I’d stand yourr grounds with the grannie and let her know ur boundaries. she is living with you out of the kindness of your heart, she needs to respect your space.
bamf1701 wrote:
NTA. Grannie has no manners and no concept on how to be a polite and gracious guest. She has obviously worn out her welcome and needs to leave. the complaining and criticizing would be enough for you to ask her to leave, much less the bed incident.
Elder or not, there comes a point where any person crosses a line and needs to face the consequences of what they have done. And if she is embarrassed by what happens, then maybe she will think twice before doing it again.
Katiew84 wrote:
NTA. The entitlement is astounding. This is when saying “get the f#$k out of my house” is justified. If I found someone IN MY BED I would flip the f out. Like I’d go full on crazy. Nobody (besides my husband and kids) is allowed to touch my bed without my permission. I don’t care who they are or how old they are. Being old doesn’t mean you get to be an AH.
TickityTickityBoom wrote:
NTA she’s out of your house now! She has embarrassed herself by her actions and is no longer welcome. Pack her things and book her a taxi to the airport or a hotel.
Shellbell-AITAReader wrote:
Ha I’d just be really brave and say to her point blank… I’m going to have sex with my husband, your grandson, in about 30 minutes right here, if you feel comfortable staying in our bed and watching, then by all means stay where you are but otherwise I suggest you move back to your bed! Guarantee she won’t do it again!!!
Clearly, OP is NTA, it's important to set a boundary when needed.