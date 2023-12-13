Woman snaps after grandma 'takes over' her bed, tells husband 'she's not welcome here.'

Ideally, you'd want to host the in-laws for some quality time, but we don't live in an ideal world.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for telling her husband she wants his grandma out of her house. She wrote:

"AITA for telling my husband that I want his grandmother out of my house?​​​​​​"

Throwaway bc husband has my main. Grannie is in her late 60s. Husband and I are 30. She usually lives in India but she’s on holiday staying at our house right now. My MIL (grannie’s daughter) is also staying with us. The original intention was that grannie will be here for around a month and then fly with MIL to MIL’s home.