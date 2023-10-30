Woman snaps at grandma over 'unmarried' comment, 'you got cheated on dozens of times.'

Giving a critical older family member a taste of their own medicine can cause mayhem in the family, but sometimes it's the only response you have left. Regardless of whether it's merited or not,

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for snapping at her grandma after she brought up the fact she's not married with children. She wrote:

"AITA for telling my grandmother off when she brought up the fact that I’m not married with children yet?"

I (24F) am unmarried, with no children. Frankly, I don’t have the most positive attitude towards marriage given how I’ve seen men treat my girlfriends and the women in my family, and I don’t even think motherhood is for me.