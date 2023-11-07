Woman snaps at mom after being shamed for not losing weight faster, 'you cheated with shots.'

Who needs enemies when you have critical and cruel family members?

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for calling out her mom on "faking" her weight loss in response to body shaming comments. She wrote:

"AITA for calling my mom out on faking her weight loss because she fat-shamed me?"

Tonight I was in my bathroom doing my normal night routine with the door open. I was wearing some sweatpants and a sports bra as my PJs when my mom walked my, poked my stomach, and said “Wow you need to get back into the gym.” My weight has always been something I was uncomfortable with and last year I was doing good in the gym, but these past few months have really been hard on me.